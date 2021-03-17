MSEDCL employee locked inside metre room for cutting connection over unpaid bills; one held

PUNE A man was arrested by Pune police for wrongful confinement of a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) employee after she cut the electricity connection due to non-payment of bill.

The arrested man has been identified as Saleem Bashir Sayyed (41), a resident of Sukhniwas in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building of Mangalwar peth.

“He was remanded to judicial custody and he had applied for bail. However, his bail was rejected. A Covdi test was done for him and he was sent to Yerawada Central Jail,” said police inspector Sandeep Jore of Samarth police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Madhuri Kulsange (28), a resident of Mangalwar peth who works at the MSEDCL.

Sayyed had an unpaid bill of ₹11,481, according to the complainant.

Kulsange went to the metre room of the SRA building and cut Sayyed’s connection as per the list of defaulters that she had.

As soon as she cut the connection, Sayyed started hurling abuses at her, forcefully approached her and shut the metre room door from outside, the complainant said.

The man allegedly refused to open the door until she restored the power supply on his connection.

Kalsange then called an office assistant called Shailesh Dhumal from her office and narrated the incident to him. Dhumal arrived at the spot and was allegedly abused by Sayyed before he could open the door and let the 28-year-old woman out of the room.

“Until January 31, 2021, not even a single connection was disconnected. As we saw no other option, we have started taking action of discontinuing connections since February 1. The service of complaint redressal about electricity bills is available at all offices of MSEDCL. There is also a facility of paying unpaid bills in parts (EMIs). However, people harassing and abusing employees providing 24*7 service will be penalised,” said an MSEDCL spokesperson.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (insult with an intent of provoking a breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Samarth police station.