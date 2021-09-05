Home / Cities / Others / MSEDCL, manufacturers forms committee to boost solar power supply
PUNE The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (MSEDCL) and the Maharashtra Solar Manufacturing Association (Masma), recently held a meeting to facilitate solar energy operations in the interest of consumers, in view of a proliferation of supply, and increasing demand for solar energy.

Officials said the meeting included discussions on various issues encountered during net metering, early approval for net metering application, meter testing and similar works, in collaboration, as soon as possible, for which a joint committee has been set up.

This includes three MSEDCL officers and two members from Masma.

Sameer Gandhi and Jayesh Akole will represent Masma on the joint committee, as per Masma president Rajesh Mutha.

In Maharashtra, various schemes under solar energy are to be implemented through MSEDCL. MSEDCL has promised to take into account the views of Masma, a leading energy company.

Mutha said that the use of solar energy in Maharashtra will continue to increase in the future. Therefore, to provide quality solar equipment and prompt service to the general public, Masma will cooperate with MSEDCL.

