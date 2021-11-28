MSRTC bus driver arrested for blocking, vandalising state transport bus in Bhiwandi

A 35-year-old Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver was arrested by the Kongaon police for allegedly blocking a state transport bus and vandalising it by pelting stone, officials said.

Followed by the complaint lodged by depot manager Tukaram Salunke, the Kongaon police arrested Vitthal Balasaheb Khedkar, a driver at Kalyan depot, for blocking the bus, sleeping under the bus, and pelting stones on the front and back windows of the bus.

The incident took place at Kongaon while the bus from Kalyan depot was heading to Bhiwandi. The accused allegedly stopped the bus at Kongaon and then slept under it.

“Passengers inside bus came out and managed to move Khedkar to a side however he then picked up a stone and threw on the front window of the bus and later another on the back window. The windows of the bus were broken in the incident,” said Salunke, who lodged a complaint. On Saturday night Khedkar was arrested by the Kongaon police.

“The driver, who is one among the agitators, vandalised the bus. We have arrested him and will produce him to court. He was booked for stone-pelting, vandalism, leading to a hurdle in governmental service. Further investigation in this matter is under progress,” said GD Pingle, senior police inspector, Kongaon police.

The MSRTC employees across the state have been agitating since October 27 demanding a merger of the undertaking with the state government that would give them a better salary and greater job security. This has led to the non-functioning of state transport buses.

Meanwhile, the Kalyan depot has managed to resume five buses on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi route since Saturday as some of the drivers resumed work.

On Sunday the five buses continued to ply on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi route informed Salunke.