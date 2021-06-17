Home / Cities / Others / Mumbai cops nab 3 from Madhubani in murder case
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 09:45 PM IST

PATNA

A Mumbai police team has arrested three persons from Madhubani district in connection with abduction and murder of a 23-year-old man whose body was found in a water tank in Maharashtra capital on June 6.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Rajesh Mandal (23) from Bihar, was killed by his friend, who suspected him of having an illicit affair with his wife.

Madhubani superintendent of police Dr Satyaprakash said a six-member team of Mumbai police reached here on Tuesday evening and sought assistance to nab the three culprits, which was provided to them.

