Mumbai court grants interim protection from arrest to Slumdog Millionaire actor
The special court for crime against women on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal.
The actor was booked by Khar police on February 23 under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (use of criminal force to disrobe a woman), 354(D) (stalking) and 509 (words or gestures intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complainant filed by his former girlfriend. She claimed that Mittal had sexually harassed her and assaulted her on February 13 at her Mumbai home, after their relationship ended.
Fearing arrest, Mittal had approached the court for anticipatory bail through his lawyer, advocate Saveena Bedi, who denied all the allegations and claimed that the actor loved the complainant and always had an intention to marry her.
Mittal has in his plea claimed that even after their break up, the complainant wanted to stay in the same house to share the rent, which he did not agree to and that made her angry.
Mittal claimed that on February 13, when he returned to Mumbai from Jaipur, the complainant had kept all his belongings with the watchman and she decided to break up because he slept off during their video call. When Mittal called her, she asked him to meet at her home. Mittal alleged that it was the complainant who pushed him and abused him on that day.
The prosecution objected to the plea and claimed that the actor was constantly harassing the complainant and also visited her house even after the break up.
