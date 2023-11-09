Mumbai to Introduce Electric Water Taxis by December

Mumbai: Commuters from Gateway of India to Belapur in Navi Mumbai will soon have electric water taxis. HT Image

Two 24-seater electric water taxis are currently undergoing trials in Goa, and plans are in place to acquire a total of four such boats. These are being manufactured by Vijay Marine in Goa, with assistance from Mazgaon Dock.

These water taxis can travel at a speed of 12 nautical miles per hour, covering the distance between Gateway of India and Belapur in a single hour. They can operate for approximately four hours on a single charge, making them a more sustainable alternative to conventional diesel-powered water taxis.

This initiative follows the failure of speedboat and catamaran services launched on the same route last year, which were met with a poor response. Infinity Harbour Service already operates a network of water taxi services connecting Mumbai with Mandwa and Elephanta.

