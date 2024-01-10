Mumbai twins shine in CA final exams

MUMBAI: Twenty-two-year-old twins Sanskruti and Shruti Atul Parolita from Kandivali secured All India Ranks (AIR) 2 and 8 respectively in the chartered accountancy (CA) final examinations held in November 2023. The duo cleared both Groups I and II in their maiden attempt. Twenty-two-year-old twins Sanskruti and Shruti Atul Parolita from Kandivali secured All India Ranks (AIR) 2 and 8 respectively in the chartered accountancy (CA) final examinations.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA final and intermediate results on Tuesday. Madhur Jain from Jaipur secured an AIR first rank by scoring 619 marks out of 800. This year, the pass percentage stood at a mere 9.46%.

Sanskruti, the holder of AIR 2, scored 599 marks (74.88 per cent) in the final examination. The Parolita twins’ success story is further enriched by their family background, as their father, brother and sister-in-law are all CAs. “It was very early on in our schooling years that we realised we wanted to follow our father’s path,” said Sanskruti. “Having them around influenced our decision to take up this course.”

Sanskruti emphasised the importance of the siblings studying together, ensuring discipline and focus. “We studied together every day—each subject and topic,” she said. “It was also a big support because she understood exactly what I was going through in tough times.”

The duo did their schooling from Mary Immaculate Girls’ High School in Borivali, completed junior college from Narsee Monjee College, and graduated from HR College of Commerce and Economics. “During our college days, we started preparing for the CA exam,” said Sanskruti. “We mostly relied on the study material provided by ICAI and our coaching class.” said Sanskruti. The twins now plan to pursue an MBA degree from a top B School.

In the CA intermediate examination, Jay Devang Jimulia from Mumbai secured AIR first rank by scoring 86.38 percentage.