News / Cities / Others / Mumbai's AQI remains at higher end of moderate post-Diwali celebrations

Mumbai’s AQI remains at higher end of moderate post-Diwali celebrations

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 16, 2023 07:50 AM IST

Mumbai's air quality remains moderately high after Diwali celebrations, with several locations reporting poor air quality and dominant pollutants being PM2.5 and ozone. The hot weather is expected to continue.

Mumbai's AQI remains at higher end of moderate post-Diwali celebrations

Mumbai: Following Diwali celebrations, Mumbai continues to grapple with the aftermath of fireworks, reflected in the city’s overall air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stands at 199, while the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) records it at 174. Several locations, including stations in BKC, Chembur, Malad West, Sion, Colaba, Vile Parle West, and Mazgaon, reported poor air quality.

Specifically, BKC’s Kalanagar, Malad, Navi Mumbai, and Mazgaon had their AQI categorised as poor by SAFAR, ranging from 201 to 274. PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant in most cases, except Navi Mumbai, where ozone took precedence. The BMC’s air quality stations in Byculla, Govandi, Kandivali, and Sewri reported poor air quality.

Despite these conditions, the forecast indicates no relief from the hot weather, with temperatures ranging between 34 to 35 degrees Celsius until the next Monday.

