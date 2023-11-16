Mumbai’s AQI remains at higher end of moderate post-Diwali celebrations HT Image

Mumbai: Following Diwali celebrations, Mumbai continues to grapple with the aftermath of fireworks, reflected in the city’s overall air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stands at 199, while the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) records it at 174. Several locations, including stations in BKC, Chembur, Malad West, Sion, Colaba, Vile Parle West, and Mazgaon, reported poor air quality.

Specifically, BKC’s Kalanagar, Malad, Navi Mumbai, and Mazgaon had their AQI categorised as poor by SAFAR, ranging from 201 to 274. PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant in most cases, except Navi Mumbai, where ozone took precedence. The BMC’s air quality stations in Byculla, Govandi, Kandivali, and Sewri reported poor air quality.

Despite these conditions, the forecast indicates no relief from the hot weather, with temperatures ranging between 34 to 35 degrees Celsius until the next Monday.

