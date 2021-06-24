Mum-Pune Deccan Express Special to feature Vistadome coach; bookings open

PUNE Passengers on the rail route between Pune and Mumbai can now avail of seats in a special “Vistadome” coach, on the Deccan Express Special. the Deccan Express will resume its Pune to Mumbai service on June 26, bookings for which will open on June 24.

As per the Central Railways, only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted on board the train, adhering to all norms and standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to Covid-19.

This is the first time a Vistadome coach will be deployed on the Mumbai-Pune route, railway officials said.

“Passengers can enjoy unhindered views of rivers, valleys, waterfalls, on the Mumbai-Pune route. At present, the Vistadome coach is running from Mumbai-Madgaon on the Jan Shadabdi Special train. Now, passengers on the Mumbai-Pune route can also enjoy the scenic beauty while passing near Matheran hill (near Neral), Songir hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas river (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, areas of Khandala, and Lonavala, and waterfalls, tunnels on the south-east ghat section,” said railway officials.

Special features of the Vistadome coach include wide window panes, a glass rooftop, rotatable seats and pushback chairs.

“The 01007 Deccan Express special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07.00 hrs daily with effect from June 26 and arrive Pune in at 11.05 hrs same day. 01008 Deccan Express special will leave Pune at 15.15 hrs daily with effect from June 26, and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 19.05 hrs same day,” said railway officials.

The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Neral (for 01007 only), Lonavla, Talegaon, Khadki and Shivajinagar.

Along with the one Vistadome coach, there will be three AC Chair cars, 10 bogies of second-class seating and one second class-seating-cum guard’s brake van. Bookings can be done at all passenger reservation system (PRS) centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in.