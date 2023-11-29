close_game
News / Cities / Others / MUNPL wins Greentech Environment Award

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 30, 2023 05:04 AM IST

The prestigious award, recently bestowed by the Greentech Foundation, acknowledges Meja Urja Nigam's responsible and innovative practices

Meja Urja Nigam (P) Ltd (MUNPL) has been honoured with the ‘23rd Greentech Environment Award 2023’ by the Greentech Foundation in recognition of its accomplishments in the ‘Environmental Excellence’ category, MUNPL officials said on Wednesday.

MUNPL official receiving the award (Sourced)
MUNPL is a joint venture of NTPC Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL).

The prestigious award, recently bestowed by the Greentech Foundation, acknowledges Meja Urja Nigam’s responsible and innovative practices that prioritises sustainability, minimises environmental impact, and contributes to lasting benefits for society, they added.

In the presence of Arup Kumar Mishra, chairman of the Assam Pollution Control Board, and Shantanu Kumar Dutta, member secretary of the Pollution Control Board, Assam, Ravi Shankar Prasad, additional chief secretary for environment in the government of Assam, presented the award to Saurabh Kumar Pathak, senior manager (environmental management group) at a ceremony held in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

“The recognition highlights the company’s outstanding efforts in fostering practices that align with the principles of responsible environmental management.

It also underscores Meja Urja Nigam’s dedication to preserving the environment and biodiversity in its vicinity. Since its establishment, Meja Urja Nigam has planted over 350,000 trees in the surrounding regions and has commendably contributed to black buck conservation. These efforts were acknowledged during the award ceremony,” said MUNPL CEO Sunil Kumar who congratulated the team and appreciated their commitment which has not only earned this prestigious award but also contribute to broader mission of sustainable practices.

