Murder Mystery Solved: Addict killed grandmother over refused money request

LUCKNOW The nonagenarian woman, who was found dead at her Triveni Nagar home on Sunday night, was murdered by her own 22-year-old grandson, who was held on Monday after the case was solved. The accused grandson works for a private company. (Sourced)

According to Qasim Abidi, deputy commissioner of police (north), “The victim’s grandson, Manas Sashwat, killed his 90-year-old grandmother after she refused to pay him money for the purchase of an intoxicant to which he was addicted.”

The DCP continued by that a murder case (302) had been filed at the Aliganj police station. “The grandson was arrested on Monday and police also recovered two gold jewellery and a cash of ₹1,850 from the accused,” he said. After the arrest, the IPC sections 394 (robbery), 411 (dishonesty), and the Under Arms Act were added to the FIR.

Shail Kumari (90), the victim, was found dead in her Triveni Nagar home where she lived alone while her son lived in Jankipuram. She was discovered lying in a pool of blood after being struck by an object. Her son, who visited her mother late at night, gave the police the information by dialling 112.

The police claim that the accused grandson, who works for a private company, was arrested and rigorously questioned with the help of CCTV footage and surveillance. He confessed to the crime during the police interrogation and claimed that he had been staying with her grandmother for the previous two days.

He had been concerned in recent days due to his lack of funds to cover his personal expenses and addiction. In response, she refused to give him any money or the grandmother’s gold bangles, he told the police. “Angry at her refusal, he forcibly removed the bangles and any cash she had on her. According to the accused, after she began to protest, he became enraged and killed her with an iron object before fleeing the scene and disposing of the weapon.

The 90-year-old woman used to reside alone in her younger son Mukesh Chandra Sharma’s (62) home. In Jankipuram, Mukesh resided separately from his family. He had left the FSL in Agra. The woman had four sons -- Mahesh (age 60), Ramesh (age 68), Alok (age 65), and Mukesh (age 62). All of them, excluding Mukesh, resided outside of Lucknow. Her businessman husband Kailash passed away five years ago. Notably, every day, Mukesh would go see his mother to bring her food and other necessities. Every morning at 11:00, he paid her a visit.

