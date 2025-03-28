Murder of electricity staff: Wife, lover & killers sentenced to life imprisonment

A local court has sentenced the wife of an electricity department employee, her lover, and two hired assassins to life in prison for murdering him. The court also imposed a fine of ₹32,000 on each of the four convicts. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Rajiv Kumar, an electricity worker resided in the Hydel Colony of the City Kotwali area. His wife, Seema, filed a missing person’s complaint at the City Kotwali police station on February 28. However, on March 4, 2023, Shahjahanpur police found a body near Ahmedabad village, which was later identified as Rajiv Kumar’s.

Following an extensive investigation, police uncovered the conspiracy behind the crime.

Seema was in an illicit relationship with a man named Rahul. She wanted to continue her affair while also securing her husband’s job. To eliminate Rajiv, she conspired with Rahul and hired contract killers for ₹1.60 lakh, making an advance payment of ₹60,000.

During the hearing, additional district government counsel (ADGC) Pratap Singh Maurya presented 19 witnesses, including the complainant, Chandrapal Singh, the victim’s brother. All witnesses supported the prosecution’s case.

“After reviewing the arguments from both sides, First Track Court (FTC) judge Ashok Kumar Singh pronounced the verdict, sentencing Seema, her lover Rahul, and the hired killers, Arun and Ravi, to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹32,000 each,” ADGC said.

Among the five accused, one was declared a minor by the court. His case is being handled separately, and the verdict is still awaited, ADGC informed.

Following the court’s decision, Chandrapal Singh, a resident of Ashok Vihar Colony in Agapur, Civil Lines police station area, expressed satisfaction with the judgment. He stated that justice had been served and that the culprits had received the punishment they deserved.