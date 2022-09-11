Muslim body urges madrasas to cooperate in survey
Gorakhpur district magistrate Krishna Karunesh has constituted a team to conduct survey of unrecognised madrasas to get the information about the number of students, teachers, its curriculum and affiliation. The DM said that the objective of the survey was to promote quality education among youth for their all-round development.
General secretary of Deeni Taleemi Council of Uttar Pradesh, Dr Masoodul Hasan Usmani, has urged the management of the madrasas to cooperate in the 46-day madrasa survey initiated by the state government and further asked them not to worry about the process. The survey began on Saturday.
While talking to the mediapersons here on Sunday, Usmani said that the state government had taken the initiative in view of the demand raised by the UP Madrasa Board.
While criticising the Board, he said, “Instead of solving the problem of salaries of teachers of modern subjects who have not been getting their stipend for the past four years, the board is adding more woes to itself.”
Usmani claimed that the Board had been pressurising the madrasas that were not affiliated with the board, while in reality the condition of affiliated madrasas were even worse.
SPPU will get a new full-time vice-chancellor within two months, says Chandrakant Patil
The Savitribai Phule Pune University currently has the posts of vice-chancellor, pro vice chancellor vacant. Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who recently got the post of new technical and higher education minister stated that the university will fill up all vacant positions. Now, the selection process of vice-chancellor will speed up. While the selection process of the new V-C has not yet been started by the new state government.
Madhya Pradesh: Union mins review prep for cheetahs’ arrival
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister of environment, forests and climate change Bhupendra Yadav and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar visited Kuno National Park on Sunday to review the area where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit and reintroduce the cheetahs. PM Modi will release the cheetahs into the national park on his birthday under the central government's Cheetah Translocation Project, Yadav said.
Ludhiana: Sarpanch, aides booked for murder bid on mason, 2 others
The sarpanch of Bhookhri village, a member of the panchayat and their 13 accomplices have been booked for attempting to murder a mason and two others. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Jagjit Singh, 55. Jagjit stated that he and his friend Raju had gone to a liquor vend in Dhanansu village on Saturday night, where sarpanch Harmanjot Singh and panchayat member Boota Singh were allegedly creating a nuisance under the influence of alcohol.
Mayawati urges Centre to continue free ration scheme
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has demanded the central government to continue giving free ration to the poor under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. In a series of tweets on Sunday, the BSP chief said the vast population of the country was still living in misery and reeling under problems of inflation, poverty, unemployment etc. Therefore, not providing free ration under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be unfair and unjust, she said.
Bridge demolition:Traffic diversions in place at Chandni chowk
The Pune district administration has given a detailed plan to both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police to finalise the diversions for vehicular movement. The actual demolition of the old bridge will be carried out between September 12 and 15. Vehicles coming from the Kothrud side going towards Mumbai will be diverted along the subway towards Ved Vihar. Both these diversions have been made below the old bridge from Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway.
