Muslim body urges madrasas to cooperate in survey

General secretary of Deeni Taleemi Council of Uttar Pradesh, Dr Masoodul Hasan Usmani, has urged the management of the madrasas to cooperate in the 46-day madrasa survey initiated by the state government and further asked them not to worry about the process. The survey began on Saturday.

While talking to the mediapersons here on Sunday, Usmani said that the state government had taken the initiative in view of the demand raised by the UP Madrasa Board.

While criticising the Board, he said, “Instead of solving the problem of salaries of teachers of modern subjects who have not been getting their stipend for the past four years, the board is adding more woes to itself.”

Usmani claimed that the Board had been pressurising the madrasas that were not affiliated with the board, while in reality the condition of affiliated madrasas were even worse.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur district magistrate Krishna Karunesh has constituted a team to conduct survey of unrecognised madrasas to get the information about the number of students, teachers, its curriculum and affiliation.

The DM said that the objective of the survey was to promote quality education among youth for their all-round development.