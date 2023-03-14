Home / Cities / Others / Muzaffarnagar: Anger over ‘new’ Brahmin Samaj Chaudhary in Baliyan khap

Muzaffarnagar: Anger over ‘new’ Brahmin Samaj Chaudhary in Baliyan khap

ByS Raju, Meerut
Mar 14, 2023 11:28 PM IST

There was anger in the rival faction after a section of Brahmin community declared Ramkumar Sharma the new Chaudhary of Brahmin Samaj in Baliyan khap in Sisauli town of Muzaffarnagar district on Monday

The faction has termed it illegal and has called a panchayat on March 18 to challenge the decision of the panchayat.

A panchayat of Brahmin Samaj was convened in Leoran Patti locality of Sisauli town. (HT FILE)
A khap is a community organisation representing a clan or a group of North Indian castes or clans. General secretary of Sarv khap Subhash Baliyan has said he is gathering inputs to resolve the issue amicably. “We should try to resolve the issue through conversation between both factions of the community,” he added.

Baliyan is one of the biggest khaps in western Uttar Pradesh which has members in 84 villages. Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Naresh Tikait is the chief of Baliyan khap. Similarly, other communities also have their own Chaudhary of these villages of Baliyan khap. They play a pivotal role in social life of their community members and enjoy respect among community members.

A panchayat of Brahmin Samaj was convened in Leoran Patti locality of Sisauli town. Members of Brahmin Samaj from villages Bhaura Kalan, Bhaura Khurd, Mundbhar and others participated in it and declared Sharma as the new Chaudhary of Brahmin Samaj in Baliyan khap villages.

They said the Chaudhary of Brahmin Samaj Ghanshyam Das Sharma had shifted to Ambala almost 40 years ago and appointed Pt Ramnath Sharma as acting Chaudhary of Chaurasi ( 84 villages). After his death, Virendra Sharma and Sushil Sharma were appointed acting Chaudhary by him. Raising their objections, the duo has called a panchayat on March 18 to discuss the issue.

