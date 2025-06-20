Muzaffarnagar horror: Mother poisons toddler kids to pursue affair, paramour on the run

A woman allegedly poisoned her two young children—aged five and one—by feeding them chemical-laced rasgullas. The reason: so that she could start a new life with her lover, who had refused to take responsibility for her children. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident took place in Rudkali Talab Ali village under the Bhopa police station limits of Muzaffarnagar district. The accused, Muskan, was arrested by police on Friday after sustained interrogation and forensic findings confirmed foul play.

According to the police, Muskan confessed that she was having an affair with her cousin Junaid, a resident of Khedi in Firozabad district. She told investigators that she wanted to live with him, but her children were a “burden” and a “hindrance” to her plans.

Muskan purchased poison—illegally—from a tractor shop and mixed it into rasgullas before feeding them to her children.

At the time of the incident, Muskan’s husband, Wasim, was away in Chandigarh, where he works as a welder. Muskan was alone at home with the children. On Wednesday afternoon, both children were found dead on a cot. Initially, their deaths appeared natural and the family even refused a post-mortem examination.

However, local police conducted a panchanama and noticed no external injury marks on the children’s bodies. When they asked Muskan for her mobile phone during questioning, she failed to produce it, raising suspicion.

She initially claimed that she and the children were napping when she received a call from her husband around 2:30 PM. Upon waking, she allegedly discovered that her children were unresponsive. She then informed her husband, who alerted his brother Dr Akram—a medical practitioner from Chapar area. Akram rushed to the house and found both children already dead.

SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma said that when investigators grilled Muskan, she broke down and admitted to killing the children. Her call records and behaviour during questioning further supported the investigators’ suspicions.

Acting on directions from SSP Verma, SP Rural Aditya Bansal and SP City Satya Narayan Prajapat led the investigation. The bodies were eventually sent for postmortem, which confirmed that both children died of poisoning.

Police also verified that Junaid was a regular visitor at Muskan’s home in her husband’s absence. The call detail records (CDRs) of Muskan and Junaid further established a close and frequent communication pattern between them.

A case has been registered under sections 103 (murder) and 123 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Muskan has been sent to jail, while efforts are on to arrest Junaid, who is currently absconding.

Police are also probing the unauthorised sale of poison from the tractor shop, from where Muskan allegedly procured the substance without any prescription.

Wasim, the children’s father, said, “I was in Chandigarh for work. I had no idea. I was told my children had died. Today, we had the post-mortem examination done. My wife gave them poison. Only she can explain why. I want justice for my children.”