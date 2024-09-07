Nadda inaugurates super speciality block at DMCH

BJP national president and Union health minister JP Nadda inaugurated a 210-bed super-speciality block at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday. BJP national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda inspects the expansion work at Patna Medical College & Hospital in on Saturday. (HT photo)

Built at a cost of ₹150 crore, the new facility features eight modular operation theatres (OTs) and departments specialising in cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, gastroenterology, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS), nephrology, neonatology and burn and plastic reconstructive surgery.

Before the inauguration, Nadda inspected the site of the proposed AIIMS at Shobhan Ekmi bypass and said the land issue had been resolved to expedite the project.

Nadda listed recent health care advancements in Bihar, such as the opening of a regional super speciality eye hospital in Patna and new super speciality hospitals in Bhagalpur, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Muzaffarpur.

He said that in Bihar, 35 medical colleges are currently being established, up from the previous 12.

Nadda said Darbhanga residents will no longer need to travel outside the state for advanced medical treatment and that even patients from neighbouring Nepal would benefit from the proposed AIIMS once it’s completed.

Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, and Darbhanga MP Gopal Jee Thakur also addressed the event. Following the inauguration, Nadda proceeded to open another super speciality block at SKMCH in Muzaffarpur.