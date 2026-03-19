Naini unit to be the first ITI Ltd in country to produce solar energy

In a move to promote renewable energy, ITI Limited’s manufacturing unit in Naini, a government of India undertaking, is set to begin generating solar power within its campus. District officials announced that a 10-megawatt solar power plant will be established in the first phase within the ITI campus, which is already recognised for its role in solar panel manufacturing. ITI Ltd campus at Naini in Prayagraj (File)

The project, estimated to cost around ₹40 crore, is currently in the preparatory stage. Officials added that if the initial phase proves successful, the plant’s capacity may be expanded in the future.

The generated electricity will be supplied to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Officials confirmed that a formal agreement between ITI-Naini and UPPCL will be signed for this purpose.

Atul Srivastava, deputy general manager (DGM) of ITI-Naini, confirmed the development, noting that while various projects are underway across ITI units nationwide, the Naini unit will be the first in the country to produce solar energy. He also stated that future plans include installing solar panels with capacities of 100, 200, and 400 megawatts on a phased, turnkey basis within the ITI campus.

Established in 1948, ITI Ltd is the country’s first post-independence public sector undertaking under the government of India with headquarters in Bengaluru. It has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Naini, Rae Bareli, Mankapur and Palakkad, along with an R&D centre in Bengaluru and 12 Marketing, Services & Projects (MSP) centres across the country.

Rajesh Giri, president of the ITI Limited Naini Workers’ Union, and secretary Jayashankar Singh, mentioned that the unit is currently executing external orders and manufacturing solar panels. Last year, for instance, the unit secured a ₹72.76-crore project to build an ice hockey rink in Kaza, Himachal Pradesh. The solar energy project, however, is an independent initiative spearheaded by the Naini unit.

A solar-powered unit already active in Naini

In the Naini industrial area, a cardboard box manufacturing unit is already operating on solar energy. Its owner, Anil Agarwal, stated that a 64 kW solar power plant has been installed and functions throughout the day. The surplus electricity generated by the plant is also supplied to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, he added.