Nallasopara man tries to pass off wife’s murder as suicide, arrested

Dattaram Kashiram Tambe, 24, has been arrested by Tulinj police for allegedly murdering his wife, Diya, 28, on Sunday and lying to the police that the victim had died by suicide.

Tambe worked at a private firm in Mumbai and had married Diya in December 2020, and they stayed at Ambedkarnagar -Alkapuri, Nallasopara (East). The couple would fight over trivial issues, said Shahuraj Ranaware, assistant inspector, Tulinj police station.

“On Sunday, around 4am, Tambe and Diya got into a fight following which Diya went to sleep. Tambe then allegedly used a nylon rope to strangle her to death. He later informed police that Diya had died by suicide and we registered a case of accidental death. We sent the body for a post-mortem,” said Ranaware.

However, the interim post-mortem report revealed that the cause of death was strangulation of the victim.

During questioning, Tambe confessed to murdering his wife, and he was arrested for murder based on a complaint by his brother-in-law Yogesh Nawle, 34, who suspected foul play in the death of his sister. The Vasai court on Monday remanded Tambe in police custody for five days.