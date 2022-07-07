Narwana MC official arrested for accepting bribe
: The Haryana vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested an executive officer of Narwana municipal council in Jind while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 40,000 from a contractor in lieu of clearing his pending payment pertaining to development works.
A spokesman of the bureau said they have arrested Rajender Singh while accepting a graft of ₹ 40,000 in lieu of clearing a pending payment of ₹ 38 lakhs to a contractor, who had taken a tender to carry out development projects in Narwana area.
-
Ludhiana: Woman arrested for abetting husband’s suicide
Five months after a 21-year-old man ended his life, the Machhiwara police arrested his wife for abetment to suicide on Wednesday. The woman, her mother, two sisters and brother-in-law had been booked on February 18 for abetment to suicide. The FIR had been lodged based on the complaint of the victim's father. On February 15, the accused called his son to bring medicines for his wife. His son then came back home and consumed poison.
-
Ludhiana man duped of ₹23 lakh by NRI wife, her uncle
The dreams of a resident of Nandpur village, Sahnewal, to settle down abroad were shattered as The victim, Jaskaran Singh was cheated of ₹23 lakh by his wife who is settled in the USA. Police have lodged an FIR against the woman, Savita, and her maternal uncle Satnam Singh of Nai Majra village, Nawanshehr. The victim, Jaskaran Singh, said Satnam Singh, who runs a furniture shop in Jadla village, Nawanshehr, was his acquaintance.
-
Ghulam Ahmad Mir resigns as J&K Congress chief
Ahead of the polls that are likely in J&K and would be the first election after the erstwhile state became UT, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir has resigned from the post. A former minister, Leader Raman Bhalla, has a good support base in urban Jammu though he lost the assembly elections in 2014. Party leaders privy to details said that any leader could emerge as a dark horse.
-
Punjab CM for reducing training period of patwaris
Chandigarh : Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to reduce the training period of newly recruited patwaris. Addressing the gathering during in a function to distribute district allotment letters to newly recruited 855 patwaris at the Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, the CM said the reduction in training period will enhance the efficiency of patwaris working in the field, thereby facilitating the common man.
-
Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge
Chandigarh : Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday. These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics