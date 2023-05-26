New committee formed to monitor cheetah project at Kuno amid recent deaths

National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has constituted an 11-member Cheetah Project Steering Committee and appointed Rajesh Gopal, secretary general of Global Tiger Forum, as its chairman. The current cheetah count at the Kuno National Park is 18 (File Photo)

The move comes following the death of six cheetahs, including three newborn cubs, within a period of two and half months at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh. In the last one week, three cheetah cubs born to the Namibian cheetah allegedly died of dehydration and malnourishment.

The decision to form the committee was taken in a meeting with the additional chief secretary of the Madhya Pradesh government.

As per the notice from the NTCA statutory body under the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change, the members of the committee are professor Adrian Tordiffe from South Africa, veterinary wildlife specialist, Dr Laurie Marker, Cheetah Conservation Fund, Namibia, Dr Andrew John Fraser, Farm Olievenbosch, South Africa, and Vincent van dan Merwe, manager, Cheetah Metapopulation Project.

In October last year, NTCA formed a nine-member task force to monitor cheetahs that were brought from Namibia to monitor the health status of the cheetahs and review their progress.

The forest experts and officials have long been demanding a head of the Cheetah Project and a panel of international experts.

“In the seven months, many changes have been made to the project. Now, the priority is different so a new committee has been formed to take the project forward,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

According to the notice released on Thursday, the newly-formed committee will review progress, monitor and advice on the Cheetah introduction to the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department and NTCA.

The committee will also take decisions on the opening of the cheetah habitat for eco-tourism and suggest regulations in this regard, says the notice.

As per the NTCA, the committee has also been given a free hand to invite any expert for consultation, as and when required. The committee will also give suggestions on community interface and for their involvement in the project activities, reads the notice.

“The steering committee shall be in force for a period of two years and will hold at least one meeting every month, besides taking field visits as and when required,” it says.

The current cheetah count at the Kuno National Park is 18, including one cub.