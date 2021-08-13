Home / Cities / Others / NCC cadets pay tribute to brave hearts
NCC cadets pay tribute to brave hearts

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 06:09 PM IST

LUCKNOW Celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence Day – ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, NCC cadets paid homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country, at the Shaheed Smarak here, on Friday.

The event, organised by the NCC Directorate, was inaugurated by defence minister Rajnath Singh virtually. Brig Ravi Kapoor, group commander, Lucknow Group and Sanyukta Bhatia, mayor of Lucknow and cadets of 63 Bn NCC, laid a wreath at the statue of Kargil war hero Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra).

Recitation of patriotic poems and speeches to highlight the valour and contribution of freedom fighters marked the occasion.

