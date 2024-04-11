NCRTC allowed to shift utilities on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has granted permission to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to shift parts of a sewage pipeline and recycled water pipeline on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway to different stretches between Ambience Mall and Rajiv Chowk, a senior GMDA official said. NCRTC has identified seven stretches on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway where the master sewer line needs to be shifted. (ANI PHOTO)

The utility pipelines have to be shifted by the NCRTC to clear the path for construction of a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor along the stretch. GMDA officials said that shifting will have to be carried out by the corporation at its own cost.

A senior GMDA official aware of the matter said that the NCRTC has identified seven stretches on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway where the master sewer line needs to be shifted. “They had asked the authority for permission to shift the master sewer line for around 1.360 kilometres and a water recycle pipeline for 485 metres to clear the stretch for construction of a RRTS corridor. The authority has given permission for shifting these pipelines. We have also asked them to ensure that existing services are not affected during the execution of this work,” he said.

The NCRTC plans to construct the RRTS corridor in three phases. In the first phase, a 107-km stretch from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to SNB Urban Complex (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror), i.e., just ahead of Bawal (Haryana), touching various regional nodes like Gurugram, Manesar, Panchgaon and Rewari en route, will be constructed.

In the second phase, the line will be extended from SNB to Sotanala, with Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror in between and in the third phase, the stretch from SNB to Alwar will be constructed, according to information shared by the Haryana government in May last year, when it approved the project.

The final consent for the project is still under consideration of the union government, according to a NCRTC spokesperson.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has also proposed to construct a RRTS corridor in Gurugram from Aerocity to Rajiv Chowk via Cyber City along the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway and it has proposed to build stations at Cyber City, Iffco Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, on the Dwarka expressway clover leaf near Kherki Daula, Manesar, Pachgaon and Dharuhera.

When asked about the matter, a spokesperson for NCRTC said that they are identifying the utilities, which are required to be shifted from the alignment of the corridors. “The project still needs sanction from the union government. These utilities will be shifted and other work will be carried out to ensure there is no delay in beginning the construction when the sanction comes,” he said.