NDRF DG: Always ready as a reliable partner

VARANASI: The director general of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Atul Karwal, reassured the nation on Sunday that the NDRF will always stand by as a reliable partner in any emergency situation. NDRF DG Atul Karwal and other dignitaries attending the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Varanasi. (HT Photo)

Karwal is currently on a two-day visit to NDRF Varanasi. During the first day of his visit, Karwal met with the NDRF rescuers stationed at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Varanasi, and conducted an inspection of the Water Ambulance deployed in the river Ganga to ensure swift treatment for rescued individuals. Well-trained divers and rescue teams equipped with modern equipment are stationed at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

NDRF DG Karwal also participated in a ceremony to light sky lamps, organised at Dashashwamedh Ghat by Ganga Seva Nidhi, in memory of the nation’s brave warriors. He also took part in the Ganga Aarti. Several top officials, including additional commissioner of police, Varanasi, Shivasimpi Channappa have also attended the event.

The DG will also visit the NDRF corps headquarters and the NDRF camp at Sahupuri Chandauli, where he will assess the disaster rescue equipment, training, and soldier readiness. As a part of a memorial gesture, trees will be planted in the NDRF camp at Sahupuri Chandauli for environmental conservation, and he will personally meet with all the soldiers.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, deputy inspector general, stated that under the guidance of the DG, NDRF rescuers are achieving new milestones in disaster management, both within the country and abroad. NDRF rescuers are at the forefront of responding to natural and man-made disasters such as floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, cyclones, railway accidents, and more, serving the public in times of crises.

