Need to increase Covid tests in rural areas: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that there is a need to increase tests in rural areas to avoid further spread of Covid-19 in villages.

Since the number of cases are rising in villages, there is need to increase tests in rural areas of Haryana, he said.

The deputy commissioners have been asked to increase tests in rural parts of Haryana with the help of a special unit, Dushyant said after inspection of under-construction 500-bedded Covid hospital near Panipat refinery.

He said that the first phase of 300 beds will be made operational by May 10 and it will admit patients from May 12. The second phase of 200 beds will be completed in the next 15 days. Dushyant urged people not to store emergency medicines as it may lead to shortage of medicines for those in need.

He added that no decision has been taken so far on opening of liquor vends in Haryana.