Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan was speaking at the 49th foundation day of Darbhanga’s Lalit Narayan Mithila University through video conferencing on Thursday. (HT FIle)
Need to intensify agri development efforts: Bihar Guv

The Governor, however, maintained that the state witnessed rapid development in areas such as education, health care, roads and electricity, while it was yet to catch up with the national average in fields of literacy, health care and gross domestic product
By Bishnu K Jha, Darbhanga
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 10:16 PM IST

Governor cum chancellor Phagu Chauhan on Thursday said the agriculture sector is crucial to Bihar’s economic growth and efforts should be made to intensify development on that front.

Chauhan was speaking at the 49th foundation day of Darbhanga’s Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) through video conferencing.

The Governor, however, maintained that the state witnessed rapid development in areas such as education, health care, roads and electricity, while it was yet to catch up with the national average in fields of literacy, health care and gross domestic product.

Addressing the audience, the Governor expressed happiness over the fact that the occasion coincided with the birth centenary year of Lalit Narayan Mishra, who is known for his significant contribution in Railways development, Mithila painting, Maithili language and Kosi canal scheme in Mithila.

“In its half a century journey, the university has succeeded in setting remarkable standard in academic sphere,” the Governor said.

Discussing the university’s achievements , vice-chancellor Prof Surendra Pratap Singh said publication of research works, organising seminars and workshops are regular activities of the university

State education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhury was the chief guest of the function.

