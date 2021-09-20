NEET solvers’ gang: Varanasi police identify mastermind

Varanasi police have identified the alleged mastermind of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) solver gang, said police commissioner A Satish Ganesh. According to the police commissioner, the real name of the alleged kingpin, who always used initials ‘PK’ to conceal his identity, is Nilesh Singh.

The police officer said Nilesh, a resident of Chhapra in Bihar, lived in a four-storey building in Patna. He, along with his family, is allegedly on the run. The police commissioner said people in the colony where Nilesh lived knew him as a doctor.

He further said Varanasi police had contacted Tripura police and that in near future some more people connected with the gang could be arrested. He said anyone having any information regarding Nilesh could inform police on 9454401645.

On September 13, two members of a solver gang, including a woman and her mother, were arrested from a NEET examination centre at St Francis’ Xavier School, Tadia Sona Talab in Varanasi’s Sarnath, said police.

The woman identified as Julie Kumari and her mother Babita Devi were arrested from the spot, while one of their accomplices Vikas Kumar Mahto managed to flee, police had said.

A case was registered against the three accused under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 34 of the IPC. The mother and daughter were sent to jail and raids were on to arrest the third accused, said A Satish Ganesh, commissioner of police, Varanasi.

A day after, accused Osama Shahid and Abhay Kumar were arrested. Osama appeared in the final examination of the fourth year of MBBS from KGMU Lucknow. He used to take contracts to help candidates pass NEET examination.

Two more persons were arrested in connection with the case in Varanasi on Saturday. The accused identified as Vikas Kumar Mahto and Raju Kumar were arrested from near DUDA office, police said.

“Some documents, a laptop, a mobile phone, entrance cards and photographs have been recovered from their possession,” said Varanasi commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh while confirming the arrests. In all, six people had been arrested in this case so far, police added.