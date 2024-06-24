Neighbour, aide held for elderly woman’s murder

Dhumanganj police on Sunday arrested a neighbour and his aide for the murder of a retired woman official of UP Board. The body of retired woman official Kusumlata Srivastava, 65, was found at her house in Anand Vihar colony under Dhumanganj police station on Thursday evening. (Pic for representation)

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Gupta and his aide Umesh Kumar. Gupta committed the crime out of anger over the alleged illicit relationship of the woman’s son with his wife, said police.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The postmortem report had revealed the elderly woman was assaulted multiple times on her head and other parts of the body with a heavy object.

The accused had planned to kill the woman and her son, but the latter was not at home at that time.

As per reports, police scanned available CCTV footage which revealed that two persons wearing masks reached Kusumlata Srivastava ‘s home in the afternoon. One of them entered the house while the other was standing outside. The other person in the house returned after some time. Further investigations revealed that Kusumlata’s son Saurabh was not on good terms with a family in their neighbourhood over an illicit affair.

On the basis of other clues, police detained victim’s neighbour Sanjay Gupta.

SHO of Dhumanganj police station Vaibhav Singh said during interrogation Sanjay confessed to have murdered the woman. Sanjay said he entered the house with his face covered to hide his identity. Sanjay said that he assaulted Kusumlata Srivastava but failed to find her son Saurabh in the house. Sanjay then ransacked the house in a bid to pass off the incident as murder with a motive of loot.

Sanjay told police that Kusumlata Srivastava ‘s son Saurabh was having an illicit relationship with his wife. Despite being warned, Saurabh continued to meet her following which he planned to kill him and his mother.

Sanjay’s aide Umesh Kumar has also been arrested and the duo was sent to jail.

Sanjay runs a cloth shop in Chowk area.