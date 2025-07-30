Two minor girls drown in pit dug by Rlys in Bahraich

Two minor girls died after accidentally falling into a rainwater-filled pit dug by the Railways in Rupaidiha area of Nanpara tehsil, on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Nanpara, Laldhar Yadav, the incident occurred when Naina (8), daughter of Yadunanand Soni, and Vaishnavi (12), daughter of Bablu Kasaudhan, residents of Mohalla Ramjanaki Nagar, Ward No 10, were playing near the railway track.

The railway department had recently excavated soil from its land for track construction, leaving behind a deep pit which was completely flooded with rainwater due to recent rains.

The girls accidentally slipped into the waterlogged pit and drowned. On receiving information, local residents rushed to rescue them and took them to the hospital. However, doctors declared both dead.