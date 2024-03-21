NER to run 60 Holi-special trains via Gorakhpur

In anticipation of a significant surge in passengers during Holi, the North Eastern Railway (NER) has introduced 60 special trains passing through Gorakhpur railway station and implemented a plan to inform passengers about seat and berth availability in different classes. For Representation Only (HT File)

Chief public relations officer of NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh, announced that the Chapra Amritsar train (05049/05050) will operate from March 22 to 29, alongside the Delhi to Barouni special train (04062/04061) from March 24 to 31.

Additionally, the Chandigarh to Gorakhpur train (04518/04517) will run from March 21 to 28, and the Anand Vihar to Saharsa train (01664/01663) will run from March 25 to 27. The Gorakhpur to Amritsar train (05005/05001) will also be operational.

Apart from these festival special trains, the railway has initiated efforts to update passengers about berth and seat availability in at least 30 trains.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said that there are 168 seats available in the Varanasi to Amritsar special and 614 sleeper class berths in the Gorakhpur to Anand Vihar express, along with 17 berths in AC third class and 106 berths in AC 2-tier from Gorakhpur to Anand Vihar.

He urged passengers to check train availability for booking and convenience. Singh acknowledged that due to a lack of information, passengers sometimes miss out on facilities during the festival season, as they only search for reservations on regular trains.