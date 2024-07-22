New AU teachers on probation to also supervise PhDs

Newly appointed teachers at the Allahabad University will also supervise doctoral research of PhD scholars admitted through Combined Research Entrance Test (CRET)-2024 in the university despite themselves being under the two-year post-appointment mandatory probation period. The AU campus (HT File Photo)

The varsity has decided that all such new teachers would now be able to accept two eligible PhD scholars under them, informed officials of the central varsity.

AU public relations officer (PRO) Prof Jaya Kapoor said, “Two doctoral research students can be admitted for research under the guidance of newly appointed teachers who are otherwise fulfilling the eligibility norms for supervising PhDs.”

As a result, following the appointment of five assistant professors in the Journalism and Mass Communication Department of Allahabad University, a notification has been issued for admitting research scholars against 10 seats in the department.

Earlier, teachers on probation period were not allowed to supervise PhDs.

As per norms, all teachers otherwise eligible to oversee doctoral researches as per UGC guidelines can supervise PhD scholars at AU with condition that each can accept just two such eligible scholars in an academic session with the rider that total PhD scholars does not exceed 5 for an assistant professor, 8 for an associate professor and 10 for a professor.

The registration for CRET-2024 kick-started on July 19 and the last date for the process has been set as August 12 following which the offline entrance test would be conducted for admission in 1,182 PhD seats of 47 subjects including 764 of AU campus and remaining 418 of AU’s constituent colleges.

According to AU officials, 13 appointments have been made in the faculty of law, of which there is one professor and 12 assistant professors. All of them are in their probation period. Applications for PhD courses have started for 35 seats in this department.

Along with this, 30 appointments have been made in the chemistry department (faculty of science) including two associate and 28 assistant professors.

Likewise, teachers appointed in departments of education, geography, film and theatre, medieval history and ancient history are also still in their probation periods.

This time, admissions would be made against 764 PhD seats in Allahabad University. Out of these, the maximum number of 54 seats are in Chemistry. There are 2 seats in Agricultural Botany, 2 in Agricultural Chemistry, 40 in Ancient History, 8 each in Anthropology, Earth and Planetary Science, Ocean Science and Cognitive Science, 6 in Biochemistry, 3 in Bioinformatics, 5 in Biotechnology, 37 in Botany, 14 in Commerce, 11 in Computer Science, 5 in Defense Studies, 6 in Design Innovation in Rural Technology, 7 in Development Studies, 14 in Economics, 28 in Education, 29 in electronics and communication, 57 in English and 8 in Environmental Science.