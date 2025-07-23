New industrial cluster to come up on land of defunct mill in Prayagraj

The state government is planning to develop a new industrial cluster on the land of the long-defunct Mauaima Cooperative Spinning Mill in Prayagraj’s trans-Ganga region. The closed spinning mill AT Mauaima in Prayagraj. (File photo)

A total of 85.24 acres of land belonging to the mill that was completely shut down in 2010, has now been transferred to the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) for the project, stated the district officials.

With this transfer, efforts to establish industrial units on the site have gained momentum.

According to Santosh Kumar, regional manager of UPSIDA, an MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) cluster will be developed on the land.

A detailed layout plan is currently being prepared. Once the plan is finalised, the land will be divided into industrial plots, and a scheme will be launched on the ‘Nivesh Mitra’ portal to attract investors, he shared.

In addition to manufacturing units, the area will also be developed to include essential industrial service infrastructure. Facilities such as guest houses, hotels, restaurants, banking services, transport links, and a convention hall will be established to support entrepreneurs, the official said.

The official said that this initiative in Mauaima is not merely a redevelopment project—it marks a significant step towards industrial self-reliance in Prayagraj. The project is expected to create thousands of job opportunities for local youth and women, while also opening new avenues for entrepreneurship, he maintained.

The Mauaima Cooperative Spinning Mill was established in 1984 on over 100 bighas of land. At its peak, it housed 25,000 spindles and was known for producing some of the finest cotton yarn in the state. However, due to neglect and administrative mismanagement, the mill was completely shut down in August, 2010.

Now, under the state government’s initiative, the mill complex has been handed over to UPSIDA for redevelopment.