New initiative: Uttar Pradesh fisheries department to link 7000 fish farmers to key welfare schemes

In a new initiative, the state fisheries department is set to launch a special campaign in Prayagraj to connect over 7,000 registered fish farmers and fishermen with 15 key welfare schemes being implemented or offered by the state government.

According to district officials, the initiative is designed to empower the fishing community by enhancing their access to government benefits, financial aid, and developmental support.

A major highlight of the campaign will be the documentation and promotion of inspiring success stories from fish farmers and fishermen who have achieved notable progress in the sector. These stories will be showcased on the official websites of the state Fisheries Department as well as the central government.

Pradeep Kumar, district fisheries officer in Prayagraj, said the initiative is designed not only to recognise outstanding achievements but also to motivate others in the fishing community to take advantage of available schemes. “The campaign seeks to foster growth, innovation, and wider participation in the fisheries sector,” he added.

There are around 7,000 registered fish farmers and fishermen in Prayagraj district, of whom 2,600 have been allotted ponds by the fisheries department. To encourage more people to benefit from schemes such as the ‘Mukhyamantri Matsya Sampada Yojana’, ‘Nishadraj Boat Subsidy Yojana’, and the Kisan Credit Card facility—now extended to fishermen for credit linkage—the department plans to feature the success story of a model fish farmer on its website.

For this purpose, Dhananjay, 55-year-old a fish farmer from Taraon village in the Koraon area, has been selected as a role model.

Dhananjay shared that he began fish farming in 2021 but faced challenges during the initial years. His persistence, however, eventually paid off. Today, he operates under the Rearing Unit Scheme on four ponds spread over 1.2 hectares. With an investment of ₹8.4 lakh, including a 40% subsidy from the fisheries department, he established a thriving enterprise with departmental support for pond excavation and a live fish sales center.

By cultivating Pangus (Pangasius) fish, Dhananjay now harvests three crops annually, earning around ₹70 lakh a year.

Explaining the broader impact, Pradeep Kumar said the Rearing Unit Scheme, introduced by the Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Department, aims to promote sustainable fish farming through fish seed production, nursery management, and the establishment of small- to medium-scale units. The government provides a 40% subsidy to farmers participating in the scheme, he added.