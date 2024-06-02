New toll fees for Delhi-Gurgaon e-way, Sohna elevated road in place from Monday

Gurugram: Commuters on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway and the Sohna elevated road will now have to shell out higher toll taxes from today as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised rates for all categories of vehicles. Vehicles passing through these roads will have to pay a higher amount ranging from 3% to 5% of the current fee depending on the type of vehicle. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will hike the toll fees at Kherki Daula toll plaza on the National Highway-48 near Gurugram with effect from June 3. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

According to the new rates, at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, the fees for private cars will be ₹85 per trip, which is an increase of ₹5 per trip. Fees for light commercial vehicles and mini-buses has been retained at ₹120 per trip. A bus, a truck and multiple axle vehicles are required to pay ₹250 for each trip while earlier it was ₹245 per trip for these vehicles.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

For commuters using monthly passes, the rate for a pass for a personal car has been revised from ₹920 to ₹930 while the pass for a commercial car, jeep will now cost ₹1225 while earlier it was ₹1215.

A senior NHAI official said that revision of toll is an annual exercise and the rates are connected with the changes in the wholesale price index (WPI). “The new rates will be effective from June 3,” he said.

According to the revised rates at the Sohna toll plaza at Ghamroj, commuters using the Sohna elevated road will have to pay ₹125 at the Ghamroj toll plaza for a single trip on the Sohna elevated road. A light commercial vehicle which was paying ₹200 per trip at present will have to pay ₹205 per trip. A bus or truck with two axles will have to pay ₹430 per trip while earlier they were paying ₹420 per trip. Trucks with three axles will have to pay ₹465 per trip while earlier they were paying ₹455.

The hike in fees was scheduled to be implemented from April 1 but due to the implementation of the model code of conduct for the general election, the hike was deferred.

Nearly 1 lakh vehicles pass through the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway daily.