NGT asks central pollution board to aid TN body on medical waste

Published on Dec 27, 2022 12:49 AM IST

The tribunal asked the CPCB to also revise the guidelines and introduce modern techniques for collection, and put in a mechanism of traceability of biomedical waste

The National Green Tribunal’s southern zone took up suo moto based on news reports of illegal dumping of biomedical waste in Thiruneermalai Lake near Pallavaram last year. (HT Archives)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Chennai: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to work with the Tamil Nadu pollution control board to trace biomedical waste and come up with a solution for its illegal dumping in Chennai and its suburbs.

This issue relates to the dumping of biomedical waste on roadsides and water bodies which the NGT’s southern zone took up suo moto based on news reports of such illegal dumping in Thiruneermalai Lake near Pallavaram last year. The NGT bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, noted that an issue of bordering states dumping in Tamil Nadu is also causing concern.

“In this regard, it is expressed that the State Pollution Control Board alone cannot manage and address the issue without the help of the Central Pollution Control Board,” the tribunal said in its orders passed on December 21. “The Central Pollution Control Board also may convene a meeting with all the State Pollution Control Boards and address this issue and come up with workable solutions to avoid such things in the future.”

The tribunal asked the CPCB to also revise the guidelines and introduce modern techniques for collection, and put in a mechanism of traceability of biomedical waste. “So, we are impleading the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) suo motu as a party respondent No 9 who is also directed to file a report,” the NGT said. “The Health Department should also examine the issue critically and file their affidavit detailing mechanisms to be put in place to curb the menace.”

The matter has been posted to January 2, 2023.

Bio-medical waste is generated during diagnosis, treatment, immunisation of human beings and animals and research activities in health camps.

The NGT had earlier cited how disposed syringes and tablets are strewn around and nibbled by animals in Chennai and its adjoining districts.

According to the TNPCB’s website, they have so far authorised 25,426 private and government hospitals in Tamil Nadu under the the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016. All these hospitals hold an agreement with the state for the collection, transport, treatment and scientific disposal of the biomedical waste. Tamil Nadu has 10 treatment and disposal centres which handle 35 tonnes of bio-medical waste every day.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu

