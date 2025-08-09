NGT grants final opportunity to 14 builders to disclose water sources, 8 of 22 projects submit records

GREATER NOIDA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed concern over non-compliance by several builders operating in Greater Noida regarding the disclosure of water sources used for construction. In its latest hearing on July 29, the green bench said that only eight of the 22 identified projects submitted the documents on their water procurement sources, which is in violation of its earlier order dated April 28, 2025. Authorities concerned must verify the documents and place a report before the tribunal at least one week prior to the next hearing dated October 30, 2025.

In a reminder, the bench remarked, “The remaining 14 project proponents are granted a final opportunity to submit their records on source of water to the member secretary, UPPCB and Noida/Greater Noida authority within two weeks.”

It added that the authorities concerned must verify the documents and place a report before the tribunal at least one week prior to the next hearing dated October 30, 2025.

The matter pertains to a petition filed by applicant Prasoon Pant and another complaint, alleging rampant illegal extraction of groundwater in several construction projects across the twin cities.

A joint committee had examined 63 construction projects, of which 22 were not using groundwater. On April 28, 2025, the tribunal had directed the project proponents to submit records detailing their water procurement to the member secretary, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and Noida and Greater Noida authorities..

A compliance report submitted by UPPCB on July 26 revealed that only eight of the 22 builders in Greater Noida had submitted the required documents. Among the projects proponents are Paramount Emotions Sector 1, Trident Embassy Sector 1, Nirala Estate Techzone 4, ATS Homekraft Nobility Happy Trails Sector 10, ATS Kabana High Sector 4, ATS Dolce Sector Zeta 1, Eros Sampoornam Sector 2 and Amaatra Homes Sector 10.

The remaining 14 builders have not submitted any records, the tribunal was informed. The Greater Noida authority also confirmed receiving documents from only the eight projects.

During the hearing, an NGT bench comprising justice Prakash Shrivastava (chairperson), Dr. A Senthil Vel (expert member), and Dr. Afroz Ahmad (expert member) allowed a plea to implead Noida authorities as an additional respondent in the case. Advocate Shivam Saksena, appearing on behalf of Noida authority, accepted the notice and sought four weeks to file a reply.

The tribunal also took note of a submission by the counsel for project proponent Cherry County, stating that they had submitted relevant records to UPPCB and authorities. The tribunal directed verification of the same.

In 2023, a joint committee had identified 33 group housing societies allegedly extracting groundwater illegally in Greater Noida West. Subsequently, environmental compensation worth ₹306 crore was imposed. A subsequent meeting of the joint committee, chaired by the district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar in June 2024, was held to review compliance and deliberate on possible further action against violators.