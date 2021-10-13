NIA raids 20 locations in 3 states over 2016 Maoist camps in Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches at 20 locations across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the Edakkara Maoist case related to training camps organised by alleged Maoists in Nilambur forest area in 2016, according to a statement from the agency.

Several alleged Maoists from Tamil Nadu had figured in the case registered by the NIA in Kochi relating to the conspiracy by members of CPI (Maoist). According to the statement from the agency, the proscribed terrorist organisation conducted a training camp, arms training, flag hoisting and celebrations for formation day of CPI (Maoist) during the last week of September 2016 in the Nilambur forest area “and also for engaging in anti-national activities, threatening the unity, integrity and security of India.”

Officials of the agency have been raiding the locations across all the three southern states since Tuesday morning. They included 12 premises in Tamil Nadu of the accused Maoists in the districts of Chennai, Coimbatore, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Kanyakumari, and Krishnagiri. Searches went on in three locations in Kerala’s Wayanad, Thrissur, and Kannur, and five locations in Karnataka in the districts of Chikmagalur, Udupi and Shivamogga.

The case was originally registered in the Edakkara police station in Kerala’s Malappuram district in 2017. The NIA subsequently took over and reregistered it in August this year under sections 121 and 122 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 3 read with 25(1B) (a) of Arms Act, 1959 and sections 18A, 20 and 38 of UA (P) Act (UAPA).

After investigation by the Kerala police, in May this year, five accused people, named Kalidas, Danish alias Krishna, Rajan Chittilapilly, Dinesh D H and T K Rajeevan, were charge-sheeted. “Investigation by the NIA is continuing against the involvement of the remaining 20 members of CPI (Maoist),” the agency’s statement said. “During searches conducted today, digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards, pen drives, documents including books, manifesto, pamphlets and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the premises of the accused persons.”

Police personnel were deployed in the 12 locations in Tamil Nadu. “As per NIA Act, we have to provide local assistance,” said a senior police official of Salem district. “We are not sure if the searches will continue tomorrow.”

The NIA said that further investigation in the case will continue.

HT has contacted the NIA’s spokesperson and this story will be updated with their comment.