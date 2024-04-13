Nine arrested for impersonating journalists, extortion in Varanasi

Nine youths, claiming to be journalists, allegedly involved in extorting money from vehicle drivers on a highway were arrested in Varanasi on Saturday, said police. A reporting microphone, a 360-degree camera, a stand, a car and other equipment were recovered along with the suspects, the police added. For Representation Only (HT File)

The arrested individuals include Jitendra Sonkar, Lal Babu Sonkar, Dilip Kumar, Prakash Sharma, Gaurav Kumar Bharati, Akash Kumar Gautam, Anil Kashyap, Mridul Kumar Tiwari also known as Akash, and Swan Kumar Nayak. They are all residents of different areas in Varanasi, said the inspector-in-charge Shivakant Mishra of Lanka police station.

According to a press statement by the police, the individuals used to arrive at the highway outside Varanasi in a car and demand money from police personnel, threatening them with a sting operation under the guise of being journalists. They allegedly used to extort money from passing vehicles on the highway.

Upon receiving reports, a team was deployed, and the nine individuals were apprehended while allegedly extorting money from vehicles under the Malahiya Bridge in Varanasi, the police stated.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in illegal extortion, the police claimed.

The police have registered a case against them under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 384 and 411 of the IPC, and further investigation is ongoing.