Nine deaths in Lucknow – maximum in a day this year

LUCKNOW Nine Covid patients in Lucknow succumbed to the infection on Friday – the maximum in a day this year – while 940 fresh cases took the caseload to 87,753. The fatality count reached 1,222.

Fresh cases were reported from different areas, including the maximum - 156 from Aliganj, 102 from Alambagh, 104 from Indira Nagar, 90 from Chinhat, 55 from Aishbagh, 37 from Sarojininagar, 45 from Hazratganj, 58 from Gomti Nagar, 51 from Talkatora and 48 from Chowk, as per the health department.

Of the total 87,753 cases, 81,944 have recovered. “The recovery rate in Lucknow is 93.38%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

During the day, the number of patients in home isolation crossed the 3000-mark. At present 3,011 out of the 4,587 active cases were in home isolation. Among those admitted to hospitals, 108 were at Era Medical College. During the day, 74 patients were admitted to hospitals while 115 returned the ambulance opting for home isolation when the ambulance reached to shift them to hospital.

Keeping in view the rising cases, the health department increased sampling. During the past 24 hours, 16,135 Covid samples were collected. This was the maximum number of samples in a day this year.