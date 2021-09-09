NIRF rankings 2021: SPPU slips to 11th; COEP ranked 52nd

PUNE The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2021 were released on Thursday by Union education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has slipped to 11th from last year’s 9th position in the university category.

In the overall category, SPPU has dropped from 19th last year, to 20th this year.

The College of Engineering Pune (COEP) has slipped to 52nd this year, from last year’s 50th rank in the engineering colleges’ category.

In the college category, Fergusson College has gone from 42nd last year, to 96th this year.

These rankings are issued by the education ministry based on scores out of 100 on various parameters – research and professional practice, outreach and inclusivity, teaching-learning resources and graduation outcomes.

The rankings are announced across several categories, from overall and university, to engineering, pharmacy, and management, among others.

From this year, a new category of “research” has been introduced.

DY Patil Vidyapeeth’s Dental College in Pune as ranked second this year among dental colleges in the country. Last year it was ranked third.

Similarly, the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology Pune scaled up to 58th this year, from last year’s rank of 63.

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar said, “There are two reasons behind the drop of position compared to last year of the SPPU. As the university campus is closed, the number of foreign students has reduced. Then, several programmes like ‘Gyan’ which has the participation of international faculties, could not happen this year and this has the rankings. We are happy with the success and ranking we have got and will work harder to gain top position next year.”

Students in the city are not impressed. “It is the time for the SPPU and all the other colleges in Pune who have slipped in their rankings to work to better the education for students. It is going to have a major impact on students taking admission to these universities and colleges from now,” said one post-graduate student in the city, requesting anonymity.