Nishant Kumar launches his Sadbhav Yatra from Valmikinagar

Emulating the political playbook of his father, ex-CM Nitish Kumar, Nishant Kumar on Sunday launched his “Sadbhav Yatra” from picturesque Valmikinagar region in West Champaran. JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar speaks with media persons at the start of his 'Sadbhav Yatra' from JD(U) office in Patna, Sunday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

Kumar described his yatra as inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and his father Nitish Kumar. “Gandhiji began his Satyagraha from Champaran, and my father too launched his yatras from here. I am also starting mine from the same land,” said the JD-U leader, who joined the party last month, and left for Valmikinagar after seeking “blessings and benediction” of his father.

He clarified the idea behind the “Sadbhav Yatra” (goodwill tour). “The aim is to take everyone along—rich, poor, Dalit, extremely poor, minority. There should be a feeling of love for all,” he said minutes before “Nishchay Rath” carrying him left JD-U’s Patna office. At Mehsi in East Champaran he was seen standing atop the van, acknowledging party workers and thanking them for their support.

At Harivatika in Bettiah, the JD-U workers bearing party flags jostled with each other to capture the scene as “Nishchay Rath” carrying Nishant Kumar moved towards its the starting point for his maiden “yatras”, while passing through Sakri (in Muzaffarpur), Mehsi, Motihari (in East Champaran), Bettiah, Lauriya, Chautarwa and Bagaha.

All through the journey, locals and party workers were seen crowded around his van at strategic places, waving placards, party flags and cheering the leader, who waved back from the vehicle.

Known for its scenic beauty, Valmikinagar region has often been hand picked by his father to launch public outreach drives in past two decades. Still grappling with Nitish Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha, the party has introduced a new slogan to signal the rise of his successor. “Jai Nishant, tay Nishant” (victory to Nishant, his rise is certain) now features prominently on JD(U) posters and social media.

“His Yatra has boosted party workers’ morale,” said Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, JD-U’s national spokesperson, adding it will help him take his father’s development work to the masses through interactions with people in different parts of state.