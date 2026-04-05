Nitish moved by local response during Valmikinagar visit

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday made a brief visit to Valmikinagar to promote eco-tourism in the area. Purportedly his last visit to the area as CM of the state, the visit turned emotional as hundreds of people — including Jeevika workers, ASHA workers, kitchens and local leaders — turned out to pay their respect to the chief minister. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, along with deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, inaugurates various development schemes at Valmikinagar in West Champaran on Sunday. (HT Photo)

During his brief visit , the CM inaugurated Lav Kush park and Don Nagar Road, promising to improve the road connectivity with the remote parts of the trial dominated tail of Bihar’s Valmikinagar area. He also laid the foundation stone of tourism centre in division 2 of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) and inaugurated vulture conservation centre at Ganouli and Chiwtaha in division -2 of VTR aimed at boosting tourism in the region, drawing an overwhelming response from locals, Jeevika workers, ASHA workers, rasoyis and local leaders who had gathered in large number to catch the glimpse of the chief minister. “It was really heart-wrenching that bhaiya (CM) would move to Delhi,” said Lalita Devi, community mobiliser (CM) of Jeevika workers, who lives in Laxmipur.

Many attendees expressed gratitude for the initiatives and welfare support extended to them, with some seen visibly moved during the programme.

“Nothing is permanent... We want our CM to step into bigger role and ensure the upliftment of women all across the country on the Bihar model,” said Laxmi Khatri, a social worker. However, Dr Vinay Singh, an agriculture expert from Laxmipur near Valmikinagar, ex-MLA Rinku Singh, local residents Neyaj Hasan and Sahdul Alam were all praises for chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“Albeit for a brief period, Nitishji did come here and doled out gifts for the promotion of tourism,” said Neyaj Hasan.

“As his party worker, I know how deeply he is associated with this place,” exclaimed JD(U) leader and Valmikinagar’s former MLA Dhirendra Pratap Singh, alias Rinku Singh.

However, some Jeevika workers felt heart-broken as they could not be able to interact with him. “Nevertheless, he waved and smiled beginingly. Long live our chief minister,” said a Jeevika worker and others echoed words with every sign of approval.