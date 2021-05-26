No Covaxin stock for 45-plus beneficiaries: Delhi govt

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday said that its vaccine centres for the 45-plus age group have run out of Covaxin stock.

“Delhi government has run out of both Covaxin and Covishield doses for the 18-45 age group. Now, government centres have also run out of Covaxin doses for the 45-plus age group, even though centres offering Covishield doses to people aged 45 and above will continue to function. We have around 13 days’ stock of Covishield for this beneficiary group,” said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi, while reading out the government’s vaccine bulletin on Tuesday in a live-streamed video.

For the last one week, Delhi government-run vaccine centres offering Covaxin were only entertaining people coming for the second dose of the vaccine in the light of a shortage and no assurance of supplies from the central government for the remaining days in the month.

Atishi on Tuesday also urged the central government to give approval to more Covid-19 vaccines and direct domestic manufacturers to further scale up production. “Developed countries are using vaccines from Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, etc. The Indian government is yet to give approval to these vaccines. We request them to expedite the approval process so that more vaccines can be imported. Also, the government should direct domestic manufacturers to scale up production. We need to increase vaccine coverage at the earliest,” said Atishi.

To be sure, private hospitals in the city have their independent stocks for both 18-45 and 45-plus beneficiary groups.

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CENTRE

The national capital will get its first drive-through vaccination centre at the Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital in Dwarka on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the centre, said the hospital in a press statement, adding: “It will be a first-of-its-kind association between the Government of NCT of Delhi and a Corporate Hospital in the National Capital.”

So far, government records said, 5.14 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Delhi.

(ends)