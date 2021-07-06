No Covid death in Lucknow for 7th consecutive day

LUCKNOW No Covid death was reported from the state capital for the seventh consecutive day even as 15 fresh cases surfaced on Tuesday. As many as 13 patients recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours.

The district’s active case tally and fatality count stood at 167 and 2,651, respectively. So far, 2,35,575 people had defeated Covid in Lucknow, as per health department’s data.

Only two out of the 3,400 focused samples collected from various departments tested positive, said Dr Milind Vardhan, ACMO.

BLACK FUNGUS

One patient succumbed to black fungus on Tuesday while six were admitted to the KGMU in the last 24 hours. So far, 514 patients of black fungus have been admitted here, said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

Five patients, who recovered from black fungus, were discharged from the hospital, he added.

Yogi visits PGI, enquires about Kalyan Singh’s health

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here to meet former UP CM Kalyan Singh, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“There is slight improvement in his condition today as he opened his eyes and gave a very mild response when the CM enquired about his well-being. A team of senior doctors is supervising his treatment. His vital parameters are under control,” said Prof RK Dhiman, director, SGPGI.

The chief minister directed doctors to take full care of the former chief minister and keep him updated about his health.

Singh had been unwell for the past two weeks and was hospitalised on Sunday evening. Earlier, the 89-year-old veteran BJP leader was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. (Inputs from PTI)