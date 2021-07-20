No Covishield vaccines available on July 21 due to lack of stock

PUNE No Covishield vaccines will be available on July 21, due to a lack of stock, said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials on Tuesday. This will be the second day of no Covishield vaccination in the city.

Vaishali Jadhav, assistant chief of the health department at the PMC said that there will be six vaccination sites active in the city on July 21.

“All six sites will be administering Covaxin. At every site 300 beneficiaries will be administered Covaxin. These sites will inoculate 20 per cent beneficiaries who are above the age of 18 years for the first dose. Beneficiaries will have to book a slot online,” said Jadhav.

In an official notification, PMC officials said that 20 per cent beneficiaries can do on-spot booking.

“Beneficiaries who are above the age of 18 years can book slots for second dose. For on-spot booking preference will be giving to specially abled beneficiaries and pregnant women,” said Jadhav.

A total of 1,800 beneficiaries will be inoculated on July 21.

On Tuesday, the same six sites were administering Covaxin to beneficiaries.

On Monday, Pune district just reported a total of 27,181 inoculations. However, on Sunday, Pune district reported a total of 89,565 beneficiaries received the inoculation.

On Monday, 22,919 beneficiaries received Covishield, whereas 3,627 received Covaxin doses. And 635 beneficiaries received Sputnik V on Monday.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (medical), Pune circle, said that on July 21, Pune district is likely to receive over 0.1 million doses of Covishield.

“The exact amount is not known as of now, but the vaccine will be supplied on July 21. For Covaxin, we have 10,000 doses with us. Along with Covishield, Covaxin will also be supplied, but the number of Covaxin doses will be 15,000,” said Dr Deshmukh.