No infiltration attempts reported from LoC along North Kashmir in last 3 months

Even as the melting of snow has started, no infiltration attempts have been reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir in the last three months, officials privy to the information stated.

Militants usually sneak into the Valley via north Kashmir’s Gulmarg, Uri, Nowgam Tanghdar Keran and Gurez axis and the first attempts are usually made in late January or early February.

A senior official, privy to details about infiltration, said, “We have not received any information about any group infiltrating into the Valley via Gulmarg or Uri sectors in the last couple of months. Though some places are still covered with snow, we don’t have any input about infiltration attempts.”

Last year too, there was a marked decrease in infiltration attempts, with 99 such incidents being recorded in 2020 as compared to 216 in 2019. In 2019, only 138 such bids by militants had been successful. Likewise in 2018, official figures reveal, 143 militants infiltrated during 328 attempts and most attempts had been foiled. In 2017, there were 419 attempts of infiltration in J&K.

A senior JK police officer, posted in one of the border districts, said they have not received any report from the Army about infiltration attempts made by the militants on the LoC. “They haven’t detected any such attempts so far. The situation is peaceful as of now,” the officer said.

The officer, however, said the exact situation would be clear when the snow will melt. “It is very difficult to predict anything. But we are hopeful the situation remains like this only. Post ceasefire, the borders are silent now.”

For example, in the Gurez sector of North Kashmir’s Bandipore, Nowgam and Keran, snow is still present at many places. “Usually, the infiltration attempts increase in April, when the snow melts. We are keeping a close watch,” the officer said.

Last month, India and Pakistan agreed to observe a strict ceasefire along the LoC from February 24 midnight. Till date, security officials also maintain that no ceasefire has been reported and the situation on the LoC is peaceful at present.

The defense spokesperson said that he has already sought information on the situation along the LoC, especially with regards to infiltration.

In J&K, the LoC is guarded by the Army and at many places, the Border Security Force also keep a watch on the movements along with Police who keep on gathering inputs about fresh infiltration bids. A senior army officer said that though the LoC is calm at present, they are keeping a close watch on the LoC and the work on repairing the fences, which had been damaged in winters, will start shortly.