No more warnings: UP Board to act against absent teachers

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has taken a tough stand against teachers who have failed to report for examination duty without prior intimation, prompting the Board secretary to seek detailed reports from all district inspectors of schools (DIOS). With repeated instances of absenteeism during the ongoing high school and intermediate examinations, officials have indicated that departmental action will be inevitable this year once show-cause notices are issued. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (File)

Last year, nearly 42,000 teachers were served notices for skipping examination duties but were ultimately let off with a warning. This year, however, the Board has made it clear that salary stoppage, withheld increments, and stalled promotions await those who fail to justify their absence.

A significant number of teachers assigned to various examination centres across the state have been found missing from duty during the ongoing UP Board exams. Taking serious note, joint director (education) RN Vishwakarma has directed the Basic Education Officers of Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Kaushambi to ensure strict compliance by staff deployed for examination duty. He has instructed them to report cases of non-compliance immediately so that disciplinary proceedings can begin.

In his letter, the joint director noted that inspections at several centres repeatedly revealed the absence of teachers from the basic education department. Their absence, he said, not only disrupted the smooth conduct of examinations but also amounted to a disregard of instructions issued by senior authorities. Calling the situation “highly regrettable,” he ordered urgent corrective measures.

The problem of absenteeism had also surfaced during the evaluation of the 2025 UP Board examination answer sheets. Nearly 42,000 teachers—about 29 percent of the total 1,48,667 evaluators—remained absent from their allotted duties during the evaluation period held from March 19 to April 2, 2025.

According to UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, the list of absentees had been received from all districts and show-cause notices were issued, though most teachers were given the benefit of the doubt at the time.

This year, however, the Board’s stance is firmer. Teachers who submit valid reasons, such as illness or family emergencies, will be exempted. Those whose explanations are found unsatisfactory will face strict disciplinary action under service rules. Singh said large-scale absenteeism had created a shortage of examination staff, although the Board typically deploys more teachers than required to avoid disruptions.

“Details of examination staff who have remained absent from duties so far have been sought from all DIOS offices in the state. Such teachers, including those who refrain from invigilation as well as evaluation duties without valid reason, will face strict departmental action, including stoppage of salaries, annual increments, and promotions,” Singh said.

This year, around 1.47 lakh staff have been deployed at 8,033 examination centres across the state to conduct the high school and intermediate examinations, which commenced on February 18 and will continue until March 12, 2026.