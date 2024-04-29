Nomination begins for Allahabad, Phulpur seats; Cong’s Ujjwal Raman Singh files papers

The nominations for Lok Sabha elections-2024 in Prayagraj for Allahabad and Phulpur seats started from Monday with the issue of local notifications. INDIA Bloc candidate Ujjwal Raman Singh contesting the polls on Congress symbol filed his papers on day 1. Congress candidate Ujjwal Raman Singh filing his nomination papers for Allahabad parliamentary seat in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

A total of 45 candidates bought nomination papers on the first day including 26 for Allahabad seat and 19 for Phulpur seat.

For Phulpur parliamentary seat, nomination papers were purchased by BJP candidate Praveen Singh Patel and BSP candidate Jagannath Pal, while from Allahabad parliamentary seat, Congress’s Ujjwal Raman Singh and BJP’s Neeraj Tripathi purchased papers.

In the morning, Raman’s supporters took three sets of nomination papers. In the afternoon Ujjwal Raman Singh arrived with his supporters and deposited two sets in front of Returning Officer Gaurav Kumar. In one set, the proposer was SP MLA from Meja Sandeep Patel while in the other set, former SP MLA from Allahabad South Assembly seat Haji Parvez Ahmed was the proposer. Congress and SP workers joined him in the poll office set up near Jahaz crossing and reaching the collectorate office.

As soon as the candidates came out after filing the nomination, the supporters raised slogans and then reached the Jahaz intersection in a procession.

Before filing papers, the Congress candidate went to Mankameshwar temple and took blessings of Lord Shiva. MLC Man Singh, Congress leaders Sanjay Tiwari and Mukund Tiwari among others were present during the nomination process.

17 candidates buy nomination papers in Pratapgarh on day 1

The nomination process also kick-started for the Pratapgarh parliamentary seat on Monday. On the first day, 17 candidates bought 36 seats of nomination from the district collectorate. Those who bought the nomination papers included BL Verma of Samajwadi Party (4 sets), Dinesh Pandey of BSP (2 sets), Avadhesh Mani Tripathi of BSP (4 sets), Raghavendra Nath Mishra of BJP (4 sets) besides Sandeep Singh of National Jandal Party (1 set), Ram Siddh Yadav of Manavtawadi Samaj Party (2 sets), Socialist Unity Center of India (Communist) party’s Ram Kumar Yadav (2 sets), Mahesh Kumar Prajapati of Samajhdar Party (3 sets), Devi Prasad of Rashtriya Janashanti Party (1 set) and Jokhu of Siddhant Party (2 sets). The Independents who bought the nomination papers included Shivram Sharma (4 sets), Abhinav Mishra (2 sets), Lakshmi Devi (1 set), Subhash Chandra Singh (1 set), Dhyan Singh (1 set), Subhashchandra Yadav (1 set) and Vijayshankar Tiwari (1 set).