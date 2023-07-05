Manipur: Normal classes resume after two months; attendence poor on first day

After remaining closed for over two months in view of the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, the normal classes for Class 1 to 8 in schools have been resumed across the northeastern state from Wednesday, officials familiar with the matter said. Students attend classes in Manipur as school reopen (HT Photo)

Although the attendance in most of the schools in and around the state capital was not encouraging on the first day of reopening of schools, a better attendance rate in the next few days is expected, officials added.

According to officials, only about 113 students out of 829 students (Class 1 to 8), attended their normal classes on the first day of the reopening of schools.

“The reasons (for low attendance) could be because of the various factors including the ongoing unrest, lack of preparedness etc,” said a teacher of Wangkhei High School, a state government-run school in Imphal.

The Manipur Department of Education had on Monday issued an order stating that schools for Classes 1 to 8 will start from July 5, after being shut since ethnic clashes began in the state on May 3.

Earlier, the directorate of education (schools) had planned to resume normal classes for all the schools in the state from June 21.

Meanwhile, the students who attended their first class after two months’ vacation expressed happiness on meeting their classmates and teachers as they welcomed the government’s decision to reopen schools.

“I love to attend my classes to meet friends, learn new lessons, and enjoy mid-day meals,” said Ch Mangal, a Class 8 boy at Wangkhei High School.

Officials said that the resumption of normal classes could not be applied to 96 schools in eight districts of the state which are currently involved in relief measures etc.

“A separate order for opening of these schools will be issued at a later date after alternative arrangements are made either by shifting the students or shifting the relief camps etc,” said director L Nandakumar Sing, directorate of education (schools) in an order on July 4, 2023.

Manipur has around 1,110 schools which include 643 private schools, 384 government schools and 83 aided schools, according to the Board of secondary education, Manipur. At present, the central armed police personnel are currently accommodated at various government schools in the state.

All the schools in Manipur were closed from May 4, 2023, onwards after the announcement of summer vacation from May 4 to May 30, 2023, and the issuance of subsequent orders in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

On Monday, chief minister N Biren Singh had announced to reopen of schools for classes 1 to 8 informing that classes for classes 9 to 12 will be started once the construction of prefabricated houses is completed and the displaced people taking shelters at different relief camps are relocated.

Manipur had been witnessing ethnic violence since the first week of May, in which 120 people have so far been killed and nearly 50,000 people were displaced.

