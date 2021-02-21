North corporation looking at ways to provide legal tag to new Chandni Chowk structure
New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation will explore possibilities of providing “legal status” to the makeshift structure that has come up on the central verge of the main Chandni Chowk road on Thursday night, barely a few metres away from where a now demolished Hanuman temple stood.
The old temple, which was located on the pavement of the carriageway towards Red Fort, had been demolished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on the directions of the Delhi high court on January 3. On Saturday, the Public Works Department (PWD) wrote to the Delhi Police asking them to take action against the construction. The PWD in its complaint clearly mentioned that the structure has come up without any permission from any of the agencies executing the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project.
North corporation mayor Jai Prakash said he has called a meeting on Monday to check if the temple can be provided a legal status.
“I have called a meeting tomorrow (Monday) to explore options to provide a legal status to the temple as it is a centre of faith of thousands of Hindus living in the area. Once a legal status is given, the structure will remain at the site and cannot be removed,” Prakash said.
He said that the meeting would be attended by not only the political executives, but also officials of legal and land-related departments. “If we find that it is possible to grant the temple a legal status, then we will draft a proposal and get it approved in a House meeting on Thursday,” Prakash said.
On Friday and Saturday, leaders of all the three political parties — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress — had visited the makeshift temple in Chandni Chowk and offered prayers, performed Hawan and chanted religious hymns such as Hanuman Chalisa and sundar kand. On Sunday too, locals went to the makeshift temple and offered prayers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consumer forums should take steps to expedite adjudication
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shot dead in Najafgarh, police suspect personal enmity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third week of switch Delhi campaign to focus on electric cars: Gahlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest dept restrains DJB from work on deemed forest stretch in west Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four more nabbed for Rinku Sharma’s murder in Mangolpuri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police arrest three men for killing Faridkot youth Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three farm laws are death warrant for the country’s farmers: Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport likely to have fourth runway operational by September
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Municipal bypolls: Sisodia, other cabinet ministers campaign for party candidates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi forest dept tells infra agencies how to preserve environment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North corporation looking at ways to provide legal tag to new Chandni Chowk structure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bullet train, Metro, bus and train: All at Sarai Kale Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA to start work on 26,500 EWS flats, tenders for six projects by March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district crosess 4 lakh mark for active Covid-19 cases; 1,172 new cases reported in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Confidence building measures, re-enrolment to improve vaccination numbers among frontline, healthcare workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox