North Eastern Railway AGM instructs officials to complete pending projects on time
Additional general manager, North Eastern Railway (NER), Ashok Kumar Mishra instructed the railway officials to complete various ongoing development works in Varanasi division within the stipulated time on Sunday.
PRO, Varanasi division of North Eastern Railway, Ashok Kumar said AGM Ashok Kumar Mishra held a review meeting at the VIP lounge of Banaras station to review the progress of various development works going on in Varanasi division like doubling works of Banaras-Prayagraj-Rambagh, Varanasi City-Bhatni rail section and gave directions to the concerned officers. Mishra instructed the officials to complete the various ongoing development works on Varanasi division within the stipulated time frame.
Mishra along with team of officials inspected Banaras Railway Station. He inspected the second entry, new station building, circulating area, beautified pond, short line engines, ordinary passenger hall, coach guidance system, digital charting system, auto announcement system, automatic ladder, platforms and various offices, station exits and entrances, food plazas, air-conditioned lounges of different categories, high-class AC waiting rooms, retiring rooms, air-conditioned female and air-conditioned male passenger waiting rooms, unreserved ticket counters, inquiry counters, toilets for physically challenged people, ATM and general passenger hall etc. Mishra expressed happiness to see Azamgarh’s black pottery stall installed in the passenger hall.
He instructed the officials to cover the baby feeding room’s glass with black film in the women’s air-conditioned lounge and increase the furniture in the room.
Mishra interacted with passengers on platform and inquired about the problems and shortcomings at the station.
During this, additional divisional railway manager (administration) Rahul Srivastava, senior divisional engineer (coordination) Rakesh Ranjan, senior divisional commercial manager Sanjeev Sharma, senior divisional signal and telecom Trimbak Tiwari, and many other officers were present.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics